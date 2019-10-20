M’sian govt thanks Turkish govt for helping to manage Azalan remains

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian government today thanked the Turkish government for helping to manage and bring back the remains of Azalan Miswan, a Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) staff.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the process of bringing Azalan’s remains from Turkey to Malaysia was carried out as planned and without any problems.

“The process of bringing home the remains was done with ease and the Turkish government had given good cooperation. Thanks to the Turkish government.

“Thank you also to PKNS for their commitment in managing the return of the remains this afternoon,“ he told reporters after visiting Azalan’s remains at Surau An Nuur in Section 20 here, last night.

Meanwhile, PKNS CEO Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain said his department would try to bring back the other 26 employees on Monday.

“We expect to bring home the other 26 employees on Monday, while the six injured personnel will remain in Afyonkarahisar for further treatment in hospital. We will assist them throughout their hospitalisation and once they have recovered, we will bring them home,“ he said.

Earlier, the funeral prayers for Azalan’s remains were performed at the surau upon arrival in Malaysia accompanied by his wife and son at about 6.30pm and were later laid to rest at Section 21 Islamic Cemetery.

The late Azalan died in a tour bus accident in Turkey on Wednesday, when he joined a delegation of PKNS staff in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey.

The bus was believed to have lost control and overturned due to slippery road conditions. - Bernama