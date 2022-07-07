MA63: Avoid getting emotional, act wisely to ensure Sabah’s demands fulfilled: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah leaders have been advised not to get emotional, but instead to act wisely to ensure that all demands made by Sabah based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) can be fulfilled.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix) said although efforts to restore Sabah’s rights as enshrined in MA63 had been done by the state leaders for decades, the fact that there was still no solution and that Sabahans still have to wait for it, was quite disappointing.

Hence, the Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman said it was high time for Sabah leaders to act wisely by formulating a strategy to find a solution to the issue rather than making emotional speeches with no significant impact on the current situation.

“Only wise leaders can find a way to see Sabah’s demands fulfilled without being too emotional. Wise leaders will find solutions, while the weak ones will continue playing with the issue,” he said in a statement here today.

Bung Moktar also rapped certain leaders who turned the MA63 into a political game to achieve their own personal agenda, saying that it should not have happened as the MA63 is an issue concerning people’s wellbeing and efforts to develop Sabah.

“These kinds of leaders only want to gain political mileage, but did not think to find the best solutions to solve the issue for the sake of the state and wellbeing of the people,” he added. — Bernama