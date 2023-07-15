MACC busts international pangolin scale smuggling ring

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has successfully busted an international pangolin scale smuggling ring following raids in Klang Selangor and Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

According to a MACC source, seven men involved in the smuggling syndicate, which was also involved in bribing enforcement officials and illegal money laundering, were arrested during the raids.

He added that almost two tons of pangolin scales worth RM23.4 million were seized during the raid in Klang, while several luxury vehicles linked to the syndicate were seized during the raid in Kuala Lumpur.

The raids were conducted by the MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division under Op Jaguar based on intelligence received from enforcement agencies in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

Four local men who were arrested yesterday have been remanded to facilitate investigations while the three foreigners were handed over to the Immigration Department for further action.

MACC AML division director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the arrests, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001. - Bernama