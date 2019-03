KUALA LUMPUR: Two more PAS leaders gave statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today, over the allegation that the Islamist party had received RM90 million from Umno, believed to be from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) state investment fund.

They are Datuk Hashim Jasin, the PAS spiritual leader, and Mohd Nasir Daud, secretary of the PAS Central Elections Department.

Hashim gave his statement at the Perlis MACC office in Kangar, after arriving there at 9.45am.

Mohd Nasir gave his statement at the Kelantan MACC office in Kota Baru, arriving there at 9.40am and leaving about an hour later.

He told reporters that he was questioned by two MACC officers and that he extended his cooperation to them.

Several PAS leaders have given statements to MACC on the matter. They include PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

The Sarawak Report news portal had claimed in a report in 2016 that PAS leaders received the RM90 million to support Umno and Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election (GE14).

GE14 was held in May 2018.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang sued Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown for defamation in 2017 over the report, filing the suit in London.

Abdul Hadi withdrew the suit this year following an out-of-court settlement. — Bernama