KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirms that there are cases involving high profile personalities in Sarawak.

However, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya could not reveal any details as the investigations are ongoing.

“Any ongoing cases, we cannot give details because it will affect the investigation,” she said when met at the opening night of Semarak Pertiwiku musical theater at the Teachers’ Training Institute tonight.

Asked on the number of cases involving Sarawak high profile personalities, she said she could not reveal any details as the cases are ongoing, thus the numbers were still “flexible”.

She added that there were many cases with many public statements made and time was needed to verify all the information and documents, and once an allegation is verified, only then the investigation papers will be opened.

Asked on a timeframe for investigations to be completed, she said it varies, according to the complaints. Once completed, and there is prosecution, then the details can be revealed.

She added that not all complaints end up as investigation per se.

A week ago, MACC Sarawak director Razim Mohd Noor remained tight-lipped on the identities of the ‘big fish in Sarawak currently under investigation’.

Confirming that multiple individuals were involved in the investigation, Razim said he could not disclose any names given that investigation is ongoing and hence their identities “ought to be kept confidential”. — TheBorneoPost