MACC detains assistant district officer for abuse of power

KUANTAN: The Pahang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained an assistant district officer in this state to help in the investigations into land ownership under the Cluster Land Scheme (RTK) in Bera.

The state MACC director Mohamad Fauzi Husin said the female suspect, aged 36, was detained on Monday after she arrived at the MACC office to give her statement.

“She was suspected of using her position in a RTK land resolution committee in Bera to gain possession of 1.212 hectares (ha) of land for herself.

“She was believed not to have applied for the land and participated in the district land committee meeting,” he told reporters, here today.

He said the MACC obtained the order to remand her for 14 days but she was released today as investigations were completed.

Mohamad Fauzi said the investigations were conducted for the past several months and believed the case also involved a politician, but refused to elaborate. — Bernama