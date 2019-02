PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a lawyer with the title ‘Datuk’, who is alleged to be involved in money laundering activities amounting to RM15 million.

According to a MACC source, the 47-year-old man was detained at about 4.25pm at the MACC headquarters office here after he went to give his statement.

He said the lawyer was believed to have received the money from an individual’s bank account as part of the proceeds from illegal activities involving several cheques amounting to RM15 million given to his legal firm between 2014 and 2015.

He will face two charges under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the lawyer’s detention. — Bernama