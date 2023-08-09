MACC, Felcra forge partnership to improve anti-corruption efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today established a strategic partnership with Felcra Berhad as part of an ongoing effort to prevent corruption and ensure that business affairs are conducted in a corrupt-free manner.

In a statement today, MACC said that the collaboration was forged through the organisation of Felcra Berhad’s Anti-Corruption and Integrity Strengthening Programme.

“Felcra Berhad is a corporate organisation wholly owned by the Minister of Finance Inc and proactively explores several business areas such as plantation, fertilisation, real estate and construction, education, food production, and dairy farming.

“The company is always committed to conducting business activities in a manner that is free of any form of corruption, the misuse of public funds or improper procurement,” according to the statement.

A total of 70 participants, including Chairman of the Felcra Board of Directors Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Deputy Director of the Ministry of Finance's National Budget Nor Azizati Hamzah.

The programme includes information sharing and dialogue sessions on corruption offences under the MACC Act 2009 and the corporate liability provision under Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009, as well as a briefing on tax deduction incentives and how the investigation process is handled.

“This programme is the best platform for Felcra’s Board of Directors and top management to discuss and raise questions or problems related to corruption prevention issues that occur in the organisation,” said the statement. -Bernama