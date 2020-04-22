MACC has received more than 300 tips-offs and reports during MCO

PETALING JAYA: Since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented last month, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had received 286 tip-offs and 22 reports of alleged corrupt practice and power abuse.

The commission said today that the numbers were recorded up until Tuesday.

It said the MACC also arrested three people for allegedly offering bribes to members of the security forces on MCO duty.

In one case, two Pakistanis who were held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah for allegedly smuggling contraband cigarettes had tried to bribe the authorities RM7,000 to be let off the hook.

In a separate case in Kluang, Johor, a businessman was detained after he offered a RM500 bribe to a municipal council officer.

The businessman offered the bribe as an inducement after he had opened his shop for business without permission from the authorities.

The commission said both cases proved that illegal activities and unpermissible business operations continue to operate despite the MCO being in effect and can indirectly lead to corrupt practices.

The MACC commended frontline personnel enforcing the MCO on their stern stance against criminals and those offering bribes.

The commission said the MACC will continue its operations and investigations despite the ongoing MCO.

It said all its offices nationwide remain open to the public and is operating with a minimal workforce.