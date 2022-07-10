MACC investigating Musang King durian project in Baling

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is probing whether there is an element of corruption in the Musang King durian planting project in Gunung Inas, Kedah.

The project was alleged to be among the causes of the floods and water surge phenomena that hit several villages in the district earlier this week.

Kedah MACC director Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said no one had come forward and lodged an official report to the anti-graft agency so far.

“We have conducted a check and investigation to identify the possible offence under the jurisdiction of MACC.

“If there are offences committed under the jurisdiction of other authorities, MACC will refer the matter to the relevant authorities,” he said, according to a Sinar Harian report.