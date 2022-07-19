MACC: Issue of procurement, enforcement main contributors to risk of corruption

PUTRAJAYA: The issue of procurement, enforcement and grand corruption are the highest contributors to the risk of corruption in the country, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Community Education Division director Datuk Razim Mohd Noor.

In the statistics of information received from 2019 to April 2022, he said administrative issues had contributed to 37.5 per cent, enforcement (24.4 per cent) while procurement contributed 24.2 per cent.

“Generally, our society is aware and knows about the offence of giving and receiving bribes. However, the awareness level is still worrying if judged from the statistics of corruption cases investigated by the MACC.

“Indirectly, it proves that there are still certain issues that need to be given attention so that corruption does not continue to spread,“ he said in his speech at the Corruption-Free Procurement Programme: Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and Religious Agencies in Bangi today.

Razim said the management of funds received from the government should be well managed in a transparent and fair manner so that there would be no irregularities.

Meanwhile, Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said officers and members of religious agencies and departments must be trustworthy, efficient, have integrity and always be honest and transparent in doing their job.

“Religious agencies need to be clean and seen as clean. We need to be prudent and careful in managing people’s money. We do not want religious agencies to be labeled as ineffective.

“We need to repel the perception and accusation that religious institutions are plagued with issues of leakage, corruption, abuse of power and malpractice,“ she said.

The text of her speech was read out by Institut Latihan Islam Malaysia (ILIM) senior director Aminudin Mohamad. - Bernama