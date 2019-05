KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a man to assist in the investigations into a corruption case related to the government land.

The MACC, in a statement, said it was looking for 45-year-old Faidzul Abu Hasan whose address was at C 30, Kg Melayu Sri Kundang 48020 Rawang, Selangor.

Those with any information on Faidzul are asked to contact MACC Assistant Supt Mohd Ridhwan Omar at 03-5525 6500 or 014-515 4558. — Bernama