MACC man in RM25m case held for drug possession

PETALING JAYA: A senior Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer who was among three officers of the commission nabbed for investigations related to the misappropriation of seized evidence money has run foul of the law again.

Just two days after the 39-year-old suspect was freed from a remand order over the missing cash case, he was held by police for drug abuse and possession on Tuesday.

He got into deeper trouble when he was also found to be in possession of firearms and ammunition illegally.

Putrajaya police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz told theSun yesterday that the MACC had carried out its own checks on the officer and found syabu and eramin pills in his office during an inspection.

He said the officer was handed over to police for investigations and he tested positive for three different drugs following a urine test.

Asmadi said the man is being held under a four-day remand order for further investigations

He said the suspect will be handed over to Sepang police for investigations into the possession of firearms at the end of the remand order.

Sources revealed that a team of MACC officers and police had raided the suspect’s house in Sepang on separate days last week and on Tuesday where they found a pistol, an air gun, a rifle and several hundred rounds of ammunition at the premises.

It is learnt that the suspect has a valid firearm license but only for the seized pistol. He was also permitted to hold only 100 rounds of ammunition.

The officer is a prime suspect in the missing evidence money case and was held together with two other senior officers last week.

The missing cash in US currency amounting to about RM25 million was seized from an apartment in Cyberjaya in 2018 and kept as evidence by the commission in a corruption case involving former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

In April, Hasanah was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the charges.

The seized cash was returned to her but Hasanah found a large amount of it had been pilfered and replaced with counterfeit bank notes.

Yesterday, MACC Advisory Board chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang told theSun that the three suspects will soon face charges in court over the missing cash.