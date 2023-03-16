MACC nabs civil servant over alleged bribery

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a civil servant on suspicion of soliciting and accepting a bribe amounting to RM1,700 from the operator of a fish exporting company.

According to a source, the man in his 40s working as an assistant officer at a government agency at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was arrested at about 4pm on Tuesday when he came to record his statement at the Kuala Selangor MACC office.

The source said the bribe money was allegedly deposited into the man’s bank account in return for helping to issue Arowana fish health certificates for export purposes.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect will be brought to the Sabak Bernam Magistrate’s Court today for a remand application. - Bernama