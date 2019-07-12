MACC offers assistance to state govts on asset declaration

KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is offering a dedicated system and consultation services to state governments for asset declarations by assemblymen.

MACC chief commissioner, Latheefa Beebi Koya said asset declarations by elected representatives was to ensure a more transparent administration.

“This matter has also been tabled in Parliament, so we (MACC) will go to each state so that they adopt this principle and accept it to be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly level as well.

“They (state governments) need to demonstrate their commitment to this issue as the declaration of assets has its advantages, which will show that the state is committed to a more transparent administration,“ she said.

Latheefa told this to reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa, here today.

Commenting further, Latheefa said Sarawak’s efforts in placing an Integrity Officer in every department and agency including the Chief Minister’s Office is a good move and that the process of asset declaration complements the effort.

“This is emphasised by MACC, because if a state carries out asset declaration, it will make it easier for people to evaluate and trust its governance,“ she said.

In another development, Latheefa said the MACC is in the midst of investigating cases involving high-profile individuals, not only in Sarawak but throughout the country.

“However, since these cases are still being investigated, the MACC can not disclose any information and the MACC will investigate fairly,“ she added.

Recently, Sarawak MACC director Razim Mohd Noor was quoted in the local media as saying that any reports or complaints about corruption involving high-profile individuals in the state would be referred to MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya as the Sarawak MACC only acted as a liaison office. — Bernama