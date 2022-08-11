MACC officer confirms receiving instruction to arrest Labuan MP

KUALA LUMPUR: An officer of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) told the Sessions Court here today that he received the instruction to arrest Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli when he came to the MACC office to give his statement on July 16 last year.

Senior Assistant Superintendent at the Labuan MACC Investigation Unit, Kamal Ag. Besar, 42, said before the arrest, he had also read the arrest notice to the politician.

“I also told him that I had received instructions to read the arrest notice under Section 53(3) of the MACC Act 2009. Datuk Rozman understood the matter and then signed the notice,” he said, adding that his role in this case was just as an arresting officer.

Kamal said this when reading out his witness statement on the first day of the trial, where Rozman is facing a charge of using his position to secure a contract in 2018.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Muntaqim Abdul Aziz appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali represented Rozman.

Rozman, 57, was charged with using his position as an officer of a government agency or Deputy Chairman of the Labuan Port Authority to solicit bribes, namely to secure a contract as an operator of Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd, in which his father and younger brother have an interest in.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TKSU meeting room, Level 9, Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm, on March 21, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same act, provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The trial before Judge Rozina Ayob continues tomorrow. - Bernama