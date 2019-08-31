MACC officer leads recitation of Rukun Negara pledge, seven chants of ‘Merdeka’

PUTRAJAYA: Looking handsome in his dark blue uniform, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Zuhairie Abu Bakar today led thousands of Malaysians at the Putrajaya Square in the recitation of the principle of Rukun Negara pledge for the 2019 National Day celebration.

With a powerful voice, Zuhairie then shouted ‘Merdeka’ seven times, followed by the crowd, which brought back nostalgic memories of Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj’s proclamation of ‘Merdeka’ on Aug 31, 1957, at the Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Zuhairie, 42, said the mandate given to MACC official to recite the pledge for this year’s National Day was in line with the theme ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih (Love Our Malaysia: A Clean Malaysia).

“The meaning of ‘clean’ is not just free of corruption, but also for Malaysia to be known as a country of integrity, in compliance with the Federal Constitution, free of crimes, racial provocation and etc,” he told Bernama.

Zuhairie said he was nominated as the pledge reciter by the MACC top management due to his experience as a line officer.

“I’m so proud. Among the 32 million people in Malaysia, I am the lucky one selected to recite the pledge and chants of Merdeka. I can never describe that overwhelming feeling of patriotism,” said Zuhairie who has been with the MACC since 1999. — Bernama