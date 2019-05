ALOR STAR: The Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds from an association here involving an individual with the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

State MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said the Datuk Seri, who was holding a key role in the association, was suspected of involvement in the misappropriation of funds worth millions of ringgit.

“We have received information on the misappropriation and are still in the process of investigation. We have also called up the staff from the association for questioning.

“The Datuk Seri is a former politician and is believed to be in his 60s but yet to be called. If necessary he will be called to assist with the investigation,” he told reporters, here today.

He, however, refused to divulge more information on the case.

Shaharom Nizam said the MACC was also investigating a case involving the top management of a government-linked company (GLC) in connection with making false claims believed to be worth millions of ringgit.

He said for this year, the MACC had opened 50 investigation papers for various offences in the state and arrested a total of 79 individuals comprising 29 civil servants and 50 civilians.

A total of 12 cases were brought to the court this year, he said.

“There are many more cases that are still under review and we strive to expedite the investigation to enable the cases to be brought to court,” he said.

Earlier, Shaharom Nizam, together with more than 10 MACC officers and personnel, presented contributions to 10 poor families from around Alor Setar via its ‘Ziarah Ramadan’ programme. - Bernama