KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received 20 leads on corruption involving the Judiciary from early January to August this year.

Without revealing further details, the MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya (pix) said the 20 tip-offs involved the sessions court and below.

“I cannot give any details as we have received various complaints including those against judges and so on.

“The complaints MACC received were on corruption and abuse of power. But I cannot reveal more as they are still under investigations,” she told reporters after attending the Integrity Day celebration at Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here today.

Latheefa said investigation papers had been opened and MACC cannot reveal more until they are publicly announced.

Meanwhile on the stationing 75 MACC officers at public agency integrity units and government-linked companies, Latheefa said it was a measure to ensure every agency and GLC is more sensitive in carrying out their operations with greater integrity.

“The move was taken to ensure government agencies or GLCs are not involved in corrupt practices. As such, integrity units of government agencies have been set up since Aug 2013,” she said.

Also present was the Chief Justice, Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat. — Bernama