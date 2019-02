PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized luxury vehicles, properties and cash from PAS leaders in connection with its investigations into claims of the Islamist party accepting RM90 million from the 1MDB fund.

MACC’s top officials were evasive when contacted today and declined to comment on the seizures but sources said at least five vehicles, a landed property and cash worth over RM5 million were seized.

It is learnt that more such seizures of luxury items are expected to be made in the coming days.

Earlier, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was summoned for questioning here at 9am. He was grilled by MACC investigators for about four hours before being allowed to leave.

It is believed that Takiyuddin was questioned about allegations by news portal Sarawak Report on the sudden windfall certain PAS leaders have enjoyed over the last year, leading to them acquiring luxury vehicles and properties.

Early this month, MACC initiated an investigation on the allegations after PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang, who had sued Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown made an out-of-court settlement with her over a countersuit she filed against him.

Over the past three weeks, MACC investigators have summoned several PAS officials and ex-PAS leaders to have their statements recorded.