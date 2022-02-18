MACC senior officer spent US$6.94 mln on luxury assets, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Senior Superintendent Shahrum Nizam Baharuddin has used part of the US$6.94 million seized in a major corruption case as his own by buying various luxury assets including house, cars and land plots.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib informed the Sessions Court here today that apart from that, during the period Shahrum Nizam, 41, was entrusted with the confiscated money, he had disposed part of the US$6.94 million exhibit money by converting it into Ringgit Malaysia through two witnesses.

According to him, investigations found that the accused had spent a total of RM2,713,730 to buy assets from Dec 17, 2018 until now.

“The accused used the exhibit money as his own by buying luxury assets and making 13 cash payment transactions to buy a two and a half storey house in Kota Warisan, Sepang.

“The accused bought branded watches, namely four units of Hublot Big Bang watches, two units of Tag Heuer watches and two units of Rolex watches in cash at a watch outlet in Mid Valley City with a total purchase value of RM397,580,“ he said when reading out the facts of the case after Shahrum Nizam pleaded guilty to misappropriating the MACC confiscated money before Judge Suzana Hussin. — Bernama

More to come