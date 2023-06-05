MACC: Six policemen remanded over graft probe

KUANTAN: Six policemen from the Jerantut district police headquarters (IPD) have been remanded until May 11, to assist in the investigation into a bribe of RM5,000 that allegedly took place on May 3.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement, said that the remand order against six policemen, including one with the rank of inspector, was issued by Magistrate Mohamed Shah Reza Noor Azman at the Temerloh Magistrate’s Court during today’s proceedings.

Apart from the 36-year-old Inspector, those remanded are aged between 28 and 46, with the ranks of lance corporal, corporal and sergeant major, with all of them attached to the Jerantut IPD’s Narcotics Division.

All of them were arrested yesterday afternoon after appearing to give statements at the Temerloh MACC office to assist the investigation under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

They are accused to solicit a bribe from a man as an inducement to solve the case stemming from a raid and the discovery of ketum water in the man’s house. - Bernama