MACC to determine if graft involved in Gunung Inas durian farm project

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is in the midst of gathering information and conducting checks to determine if there was an element of corruption or misconduct with regard to the development of the Musang King durian farm project in Gunung Inas, Kupang, Baling.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said the commission would meet and interview agency officials and others who could assist in its initial probe.

“If there is a basis for corruption, then we will take appropriate action. If there is any breach of procedure, then this matter will be referred to the parties involved for improvement measures,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the MACC would obtain documents and statements from witnesses involved in decision-making at the initial stage of the project being approved, or even prior to that.

Shaharom Nizam said if the MACC did not find any offences under its jurisdiction, it would not open an investigation paper and hand it over to other agencies for further action.

On July 4, several areas in Baling were hit by floods after continuous downpour for three hours, affecting 1,490 residents and claiming three lives.

The development of the Musang King durian farm in Gunung Inas was alleged to have contributed to the incident, and various parties called for an investigation to be carried out on the project. — Bernama