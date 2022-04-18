Mad Raya rush expected

PETALING JAYA: A record-breaking balik kampung crowd is on the cards with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations running consecutively after the Labour Day holiday this year.

With many families unable to make it back to their hometowns for Hari Raya for the past two years, traffic on the

North-South Expressway is expected to increase by up to 25% to two million vehicles daily between April 29 and May 9 compared with the current 1.6 million vehicles per day.

Tickets for domestic flights had been snapped up fast, with 577,000 of the 720,000 available seats for the period already booked.

Hotel bookings are also projected to increase by up to 15% as Malaysians take advantage of the extended break with public holidays on May 2, 3 and 4, which is from Monday to Wednesday.

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited group CEO Bo Lingam said he has observed an increase in the number of passengers travelling over the extended weekend.

“There is definitely an increase in domestic travel. People are returning home for Hari Raya after two years, and with the long weekend, more would be heading to their hometowns and going on a much-needed Covid-19 fatigue break,” he said.

Lingam, who has given an assurance that the airline is prepared to receive passengers with all essential safety precautions and facilities, added that it has been AirAsia’s desire to offer the lowest fares despite the hurdles caused by many factors.

However, he pointed out that higher airfares are inevitable due to a surge in demand and soaring fuel prices.

“Fuel prices have gone up drastically and that is why we have a fuel surcharge now. Operational costs have gone up too. All the testing by various countries costs more than a flight ticket. With the global supply chain disruption, cost of our spares has also increased by 20% to 30%.

“It doesn’t help with the weaker ringgit either. Almost 90% of aviation products and services procured by airlines are in US dollars,” he said.

Meanwhile, Projek Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan (PLUS) urged travellers to plan ahead before leaving for their hometowns to avoid traffic congestion, especially during the end of Ramadan.

In a press statement, managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said PLUS will soon issue its Travel Time Advisory to assist highway users to plan their balik kampung and balik kota travel during the festive season.

“Traffic is expected to increase by up to 25% to two million vehicles daily between April 29 and May 9. We advise highway users to plan their balik kampung travel earlier.

“Our highway operations team is ready to receive and manage the traffic surge and help the public during their much-anticipated balik kampung for this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations.

“The holistic highway operations plan covers various aspects, including the adoption of technology to provide safer and more comfortable journeys for highway customers,” he said.

Malaysia Association of Tour and Travel Agents honorary treasurer and spokesman Nigel Wong said there is a need for better coordination between the government and airlines for the expected spike in travel during such periods.

“There is always an increase in tourism activity during long holidays and during festive seasons when Malaysians balik kampung, especially to Sabah and Sarawak where flights are the only way to reach the two states.

“The government and airlines will need to work together to gradually increase air accessibility to these states, especially in anticipation of more inbound traffic, now that borders have reopened,” he said.

Malaysian Association of Hotels chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng said that reopening of borders has not seen an influx of international travellers but a spike in domestic travel is expected, leading to higher room bookings

He said the average room occupancy for Labour Day and Hari Raya is anticipated to be between 40% and 45%.

“Prior to April 1, average occupancy was hovering between 30% and 40%. This fluctuates between peak weekends and holidays and normal weekdays.

“We are again expecting popular destinations to see an increase in occupancy for the Labour Day and Hari Raya holidays, such as Langkawi, Penang and Pahang, especially hill resorts,” he said.