Madrasah student drowns in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: A student of an Islamic religious school (Madrasah) in Banting, Selangor, was found drowned in the river at the Lubuk Semilang Forest Recreation Park in Langkawi today.

Head of the Operation Centre at the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department, Fire Superintendent Zamani Ismail said the body of the 15-year-old student was found at 11:40 am.

He said according to witnesses, the boy was playing with seven friends, aged 15 and 16, when he was believed to have slipped and fallen into the river.

“Some of the friends attempted to rescue him, but they failed before one of them called the Fire and Rescue Department for help,“ he said, adding that the department received the distress call at 9:55 am, following which a team from the Langkawi Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

Zamani said the body was then handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama