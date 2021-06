SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) through the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has activated surveillance through state DVS as well as the Department of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) to carry out inspection on livestock in farms and quarantine premises.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix) said the measure was to detect if any livestock is showing clinical symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

“To prevent the entry of LSD virus through the import of live animals, MAFI through DVS has also suspended the import of cattle, buffaloes for breeding and slaughter from infected countries such as Thailand, effective June 7 2021,” he said in a statement today after visiting the Bernam Jaya Area Farmers’ Organisation, in Sabak Bernam, Selangor.

Ronald said DVS would continue to activate the surveillance programme in the field through physical examination at all livestock farms throughout country to detect infected animals.

According to him, the control and prevention of LSD is through the infectious disease control standard operating procedures and livestock management SOP in the field.

Ronald also urged breeders to improve farm best practice in terms of biosecurity, farm cleanliness, pest control, clean source of water and feed from manufacturers with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificates.

He also said efficient control, prevention and eradication and being responsible by all stakeholders is crucial to ensure the spread of LSD in Malaysia is contained and the production of ruminant output is not affected and to ensure the sustainability of the ruminant industry in the country. — Bernama