MAFI aims to implement SMART SBB programme nationwide

BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) aims to implement the Large-Scale SMART Padi Field (SMART SBB) programme in an area spanning 150,000 hectares nationwide in stages.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the SMART SBB programme was a government initiative to develop padi cultivation areas by optimising land usage and increasing the efficiency of padi production activities.

“SMART SBB was introduced to realise the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 (DAN 2.0) as a government effort to ensure food security through the transformation of the national food system.

“This programme also aims to increase the country’s padi production and income of padi farmers,” he said after officiating the SMART SBB programme and witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government and companies from Penang.

He said the SMART SBB programme had proven to be successful in increasing the average padi yield per hectare as well as reducing dependency on middlemen.

“Since it was introduced on Feb 23, 2021, the programme has been successfully implemented in nine states, namely Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Perak, Selangor, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak with the involvement of 19 companies.

“I am confident that this strategic collaboration will offer a great starting point to change the landscape of the local padi and rice industry in Penang,” he said.

He added that until March 2022, a total of 4,123 farmers had participated in the SMART SBB programme involving more than 10,000 hectares of land.

Meanwhile, Ronald said MAFI was managing the issue of wheat supply following India’s move to restrict wheat exports.

“We do not grow wheat but Malaysia has the capacity to cultivate corn and other alternative crops.

“We are managing the problem...we have importers for rice, wheat and other essential products and they will look for alternative sources,” he said. - Bernama