PETALING JAYA: Magnum 4D Malaysia (Magnum) and all its outlets nationwide will remain closed until April 28 following the extension of Movement Control Order (MCO) to that date.

All draws until April 28 will be cancelled. The cancelled draws are on on April 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25 and 26.

Refund for tickets bought for the above mentioned draws can be made from Magnum sales outlets after the MCO is lifted, with June 30 as the last date possible.

For more information, visit www.magnum4d.my.