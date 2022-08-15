MAHA 2022 platform to attract more youths to venture into agriculture

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism (MAHA) Exhibition 2022 which ended yesterday is regarded as the best platform for the government to attract more youths to venture into the agricultural sector.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Food and Agro-Based Industry Division secretary Kamal Badrin Hassan (pix) said the people, especially youths should explore the various areas of agriculture that played a key role in the country’s food production.

“We hope that more young people and companies will venture into the agricultural sector to expand our domestic food production and the country’s dependency on imported food,” he told Bernama.

He said through MAHA 2022, visitors were given the opportunity to learn about the use of latest equipment and technology in agriculture that was able to improve food production capacity.

Themed ‘Food Security for the Future’, MAHA 2020 recorded a spectacular response and exceeded the set target, with over 1.4 million visitors and registering sales of over RM260 million. – Bernama