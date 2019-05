GEORGE TOWN: The government will give civil servants an Aidilfitri bonus, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, he did not say the amount that would be paid and if the bonus would be given to all civil servants.

Mahathir said this will be announced later.

“There is (an Aidilfitri bonus for civil servants), we will announce later,” he told reporters when met at the national level Teachers’ Day 2019 celebrations, here, today.

Mahathir was replying to questions on whether the government would give an Aidilfitri bonus to civil servants.

On April 30, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) said it would ask the federal government to give an Aidilfitri bonus to all civil servants in the country.

Last year, the government gave a RM400 bonus to civil servants in Grade 41 and below and RM200 to government pensioners. — Bernama