KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) last night attended a gala dinner here to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Hungary.

He was accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

The event, organised by the Hungarian Embassy in Malaysia, was hosted by Ambassador Attila Kali and his wife Dr Nora Kaline Szilagyi.

Kali in his speech highlighted the great relations shared by the two countries throughout history.

“We believe the cooperation between Hungary and Malaysia in the past few years has truly become a partnership of the 21st century. Our relations are going in a really good direction,“ he said.

Also present at the event was a business delegation of 13 companies from the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry who are in Malaysia from Nov 18 to 20.

Malaysia and Hungary established diplomatic relations on Dec 29, 1969. — Bernama