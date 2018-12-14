Mahathir defends stand on accepting former Umno members

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has defended his stand on accepting former Umno members into Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The Bersatu Chairman also said that this was not unusual as he was once a former Umno leader but was accepted by DAP and PKR.

“There are good people there (in Umno), there are bad ones as well. The bad we do not accept, the good we receive. I was a member of Umno before, they (Pakatan Harapan) accepted me,“ he told the media after officiating the 20th Anniversary of the Islamic Art Museum here today.

He was responding to criticisms from DAP and PKR on his decision to accept former Umno members into Bersatu.

Mahathir also refuted claims that Umno leaders had gone to see him recently to ask him to spare Umno from being disbanded.

He said the group, led by Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, had instead sought his advice as they wanted to leave Umno.

“No, they didn’t (ask me to spare Umno). They were going to leave Umno and they wanted my advice.

“So, that’s all. Nothing else,” he said.