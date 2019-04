PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali today hosted a luncheon in honour of visiting Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, at Seri Perdana, here.

The luncheon was also attended by several Cabinet ministers, including Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Lee held talks earlier with Dr Mahathir at Perdana Putra today under the framework of the Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat.

He arrived in Malaysia yesterday for the retreat. — Bernama