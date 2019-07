ISTANBUL: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad invited Turkish companies to invest or collaborate in the three core sectors in Malaysia, which are, the aerospace industry, the automotive industry and the machinery and equipment industry (M&E).

He said in the aerospace sector, Malaysia was targeting to be the leading aerospace nation in the Asean region and to tap the global market by 2030.

“Based on this target, we have identified areas such maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as manufacturing, system integration and engineering and design services. We look forward to collaborating with Turkey, such as in the area of aircraft engineering,” he said in his opening remarks during a Roundtable Meeting with Turkish Captains of Industry here Friday.

For the automotive sector, Mahathir said Malaysia also aimed to become an energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) hub, and invited Turkish companies to join in this venture.

“This initiative leads to environment conservation, high-income jobs creation, the transfer of technology and the creation of an economy for local companies,” he added.

For the M&E sector, the Prime Minister said the industry in Malaysia was among the largest in Asean, with the capability of providing a full range of world-class and quality services.

“Malaysia welcomes companies from Turkey to invest in or to work with Malaysian entities with capabilities and high technology,” he said.

Mahathir said Malaysia was undertaking a massive transformation initiative of the economy and the government would continue with engagement and ensuring the sustenance of pro-business, prudent policies to ensure the country is attractive for foreign businesses to expand and diversify their existing operations.

He also reminded potential foreign investors that investing in Malaysia was a gateway to the wider Asean region.

“When you think about Malaysia, please also think about Asean, a group of 10 countries in Southeast Asia. You are in a region of 650 million people,” he said.

During the dialogue session, Mahathir who was impressed with the advances in defence products produced by Turkey said Malaysia wants to work with the country to develop these and at the same time, help market its products within Asean.

He said Malaysia also had the advantage of being the centre of business activity in Southeast Asia.

Mahathir said the Malaysian government wants to reduce the dependency on palm oil and would think of other crops to diversify economic resources.

He also stressed the importance of the halal industry and why both countries should work together to develop it.

“The food industry has shown rapid development, especially in the halal sector, and we should look into this,” he said.

Also present at the Roundtable meeting was Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking and Turkish Industry and Technology Minister, Mustafa Varank.

Mahathir is on a four-day official visit to Turkey from Wednesday. — Bernama