PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders and members have been told not to pine for government posts or rewards now that the party is part of the government.

Its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that although some may be disappointed that rewards did not come their way after toiling hard for Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th general election in May last year, it was something they have to live with.

“It is saddening, but we must remember, that was our promise (not to expect rewards).

“The government cannot use its powers to enrich people or reserve posts for supporters or their leaders,” the Prime Minister said at a Bersatu breaking of the fast function at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre last night,

Also present were his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin Women’s wing chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Youth wing head Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Mahathir said although they did not get anything from the party, but as citizens, they would benefit from a well-governed country, for which they had worked so hard to achieve.

“Believe that we will get something (out of this), whether it is job opportunities, business opportunities, our children getting scholarships to study abroad, and a situation in which the country is well supplied with electricity and water, with good roads, high-speed trains and so on,“ he said.

Mahathir also pointed out that Bersatu will continue to garner the support of the people if it remains clean.

“In order to gain the people’s confidence that the party is sticking to its promises, we have to sacrifice much because there is no place for us in the government that we created through our actions and our hard work,“ he said.

Meanwhile, blasting an opposition party which lost in the 14th General Election, Mahathir said that when they had power, they abused it without limits, including stealing the assets of the government and people.

“But they believed that if they used the money to win the people’s hearts, they would remain as the government for our country,“ he said.

Mahathir said Bersatu was a party which sacrificed for the race and country, and such, its members would refrain from doing things that would mar the country’s image.

He said as a result of the party’s sacrifice, the country has redeemed itself after previously being labeled as a kleptocracy.

“We achieved this success because we fought through a party that was poor, and could not afford to dole out money, but still achieved a brilliant victory in the 14th General Election,“ he said.

In the meantime, Mahathir said PH’s victory in Sandakan was a result of strong support from parties in Sabah including Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), even though not many came out to vote.

He said the victory was because the people knew that PH was a good coalition with their leaders willing to sacrifice, without expecting something in return.

“The people look up to the party with leaders who are willing to sacrifice for the nation, religion, and country,“ he said. — Bernama