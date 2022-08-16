MAHB records 7.8 mln passenger movements in July 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) passenger movements for its network of airports stood at 7.8 million passengers in July 2022, equivalent to 62.2 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said Malaysia recorded 4.8 million overall passenger movements, with the international sector recording a new high of 1.6 million passengers since the pandemic began, and the domestic sector remained above 3.0 million passengers.

“International passenger movements exceeded the 3.0 million mark for the first time in July at 3.1 million passengers, mainly driven by summer holidays period and Hajj season, as well as the further resumption of airline connectivity and routes,” it said.

MAHB also said the Kota Kinabalu International Airport also welcomed the recommencement of Air Busan flights from Busan, South Korea with three flights per week, AirAsia’s daily flights to Singapore and three flights per week to Don Mueang.

“Batik Air and AirAsia also recommenced daily services from Kuala Namu, Medan and two flights weekly to Cam Ranh from KL International Airport (KLIA), respectively,” it said.

Additionally, MAHB said KLIA and the Langkawi International Airport (LGK) have been listed as among the world’s best airports in the latest Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey for the second quarter of 2022.

“KLIA shared the achievement with seven other airports in the 40 million passengers per annum (mppa) category and LGK was the only airport that scored full marks in the 2.0-5.0 mppa category.

”These achievements are testaments to MAHB’s continuous commitment to ensuring service and operational excellence,” it said.

Meanwhile, it said over three million total passenger movements were recorded at Istanbul SGIA in July 2022. - Bernama