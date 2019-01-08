MAHB to act over bees at klia2

SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said today it is monitoring a swarm of bees at KL International Airport 2 (klia2).

It said in a statement that it was aware of the bees, which appeared between 10am and 11am at Bay Q4, and was ready to get pest control to fumigate to avoid the formation of a beehive.

“It is quite common for migrating swarms of bees to congregate at airports, especially at the airside, and they would normally disperse when there is rain or heavy wind.

“We monitor such situations and, if they do not disperse by nightfall, we will get pest control to fumigate so as to avoid the formation of a beehive,“ it said.

MAHB issued the statement in response to a tweet by AirAsia Group Bhd group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes about bees found at the airport.

MAHB said fumigation was normally done at night for safety reasons as it would be hazardous to disturb the swarm during the day.

“We have not had any situation where the migrating swarm had caused harm to anyone in the past,“ it said. — Bernama