KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have identified 12,409 units of police quarters in 158 locations that need maintenance and upgrading, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said his ministry has been allocated RM200 million under Package Four of the 11th Malaysia Plan Rolling Plan 2019 for repairs and upgrading of housing complexes of PDRM as well as replacement of lifts.

“The work is underway and in certain locations already fully completed,” he said during the Question to Ministers session.

Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad (PH-Mersing) had wanted to know what the ministry was doing about ageing police housing quarters.

Muhyiddin added that efforts to do the same as well as upgrade police premises and materials stores of the CID and NCID (Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department) throughout the country would continue next year as a RM250 million allocation for this purpose is provided in Budget 2020. - Bernama