KANGAR: The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has allocated RM639,000 in bursaries for the state-born students pursuing studies in the Middle East.

In a statement issued today, MAIPs said a total of RM549,000 is allocated for students in Egypt and another RM90,000 for those pursuing studies in Jordan.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the handing over of the bursaries to the students concerned by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix), who is also MAIPs president, at Masjid Al-Abrar Kubang Gajah, Arau, last night.

Also present were Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin and MAIPs chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor. -Bernama