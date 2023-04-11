MAIPS donates RM1.12 mln to Palestinian humanitarian fund

KANGAR: The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) contributes RM1.12 million to assist the humanitarian mission in Gaza, Palestine under the Fi Sabilillah (in the cause of Allah) provision.

The Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also MAIPs president, handed over the donation at the Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail Mosque in Kuala Perlis today.

MAIPs chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor said the contribution serves the purpose of zakat distribution, adding that the council is cooperating with the Foreign Ministry and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to facilitate aid distribution.

“The contribution consists of RM1 million from MAIPs existing funds, in addition to RM120,000 donated by the public and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through MAIPs Aqsa Fund,” he said in a statement, today.

Mohd Nazim said the donation will be channelled to the Jakim-Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia Musaadah (assistance) Fund to be distributed to the NGOs that have been identified which will then deliver the aid directly to the people in Gaza.

In the same statement, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin reminded the people in the state who wish to donate to Muslims in Gaza to do so through organisations recognised by the government.

He also urged people in the country regardless of race and religion to continue showing solidarity and provide unwavering support to the Palestinians.

“Even though we cannot physically assist them there, our prayers and hearts will always be with them,” he added.-Bernama