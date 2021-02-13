MAIS contributes basic food items to KLIA limo drivers

SHAH ALAM, Feb 13: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) handed over basic food assistance to 215 limousine drivers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang near here who were affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

MAIS in a statement today said the contribution worth RM21,500 was proceeds from ‘fidyah’ payment made by the public.

“Aid in the form of basic food items such as rice, flour, sugar and cooking oil was delivered by MAIS member, Dr Mohd Farid Ravi Abdullah. Also present was MAIS Social Development director Suhaimi Ismail,” said the statement.

MAIS took the initiative to help the drivers whose earnings had dropped following the enforcement of the MCO and hoped that the assistance provided would to some extent reduce their burden of expense.

People who want to make fidyah payment, can visit the MAIS website at www.mais.gov.my or payment can be made directly via http://fpx.mais.gov.my/epay/fidyah.php.- Bernama