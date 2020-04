KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has granted a fee exemption from April to June for all its kindergartens and nurseries in hopes of easing the burden of people trying to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

MAIWP chairman, Datuk Seri Syed Hussien Alhabshee, said in statement today that RM34.13 million in zakat will also be released to help those in the Federal Territories needing support.

“The initiative is because we care and worry about the hardship brought by Covid-19.

“There are 79 Islamic kindergartens in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, as well as two nurseries (Taska Darul Hannan). The fee waiver will benefit 6,000 parents, with a financial impact of almost RM1 million,” he said.

He said that before that, and since the Movement Control Order was enforced on March 18, MAIWP had approved 10 forms of aid under the #MusaadahCOVID19 mission handled by an agency under the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

They are the early release of the March monthly financial aid to 24,196 asnaf (persons in need) amounting to RM9.67 million; additional special zakat aid of RM500 (each) in early April amounting to RM12.1 million; and breathing support equipment for seven hospitals valued at RM3.27 million.

Besides this there is the daily food aid for hospital frontliners, students and protection institution residents amounting to RM49,000; 100 mattress and pillow sets for a transit centre for the homeless valued at RM15,000; an emergency zakat allocation of RM3 million for those whose income has been impacted; a mask, thermometer and hand sanitiser contribution via the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) valued at RM5.05 million.

Additionally there is the RM50,000 aid channelled to the Malaysia Pengasih Association; RM20,000 for students in Egypt; and RM20,000 for Yayasan Kaseh Kanser & Kronik.

Syed Hussien said the MAIWP ‘Skuad Jejak Asnaf Baitulmal’ is also on the ground helping families in distress because of the MCO, including two families in Kampung Melayu Kepong recently. — Bernama