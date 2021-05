KUALA LUMPUR: The police force is set to see the biggest change in leadership this year with the retirement of police top brass not seen in decades.

Six directors of 10 federal police departments retire from the force this year.

Earlier this month, former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador retired after his two-year contract ended on

May 3, handing over his duties to his then deputy and new IGP Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani(pix).

The new deputy IGP has yet to be named. However, about two weeks ago Acryl Sani was quoted that a few candidates have been named and the announcement will be made after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Acryl Sani is due for retirement on Oct 3, but his tenure is expected to be extended on a contractual basis.

Abdul Hamid, in his retirement speech, said the most senior officers that are likely to assume the post of deputy IGP are administration director Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din, narcotics crime investigation director (CID) Commissioner Datuk Razarudin Husain and integrity and standard compliance department director Commissioner Datuk Zamri Yahya.

Ramli will retire next January.

Last Wednesday and Thursday, internal security and public order (KDNKA) director Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rahim Jaafar and CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed were also subjected to compulsory retirement after turning 60.

Commercial crime investigation department director Commissioner Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob retires from the force today.

The three vacant positions will be filled by deputy directors of the respective departments in an acting capacity by Commissioner Datuk Azri Ahmad for the KDNKA, Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar M.M. Sree for the CID and Commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Md Din.

Dev Kumar will retire on Nov 28.

Abdul Hamid said he had proposed Commissioner Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who is currently the Johor police chief, to helm the CID for greater efficiency in fighting crime in the country.

Other police directors who will retire this year are traffic investigations and enforcement director DCP Azisman Alias in September, crime prevention and community safety department director Commissioner Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim, and Logistics and Technology Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim in December.

Kedah police chief Commissioner Datuk Hassanuddin Hassan will retire next month, while Terengganu police chief Commissioner Datuk Roslee Chik retires in August.

Commissioner Datuk Lee Bee Phang, who is the IGP research and development department chief secretariat and the first female officer of Chinese descent to rise to the rank of commissioner, retires from the force end of this month, while Kuala Lumpur’s first female deputy police chief DCP Datuk Yong Lei Choo will retire in October.

Criminologist and former Transparency International – Malaysia president Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said yesterday with the large number of outgoing top police officers, their replacements should be meticulously selected with emphasis given to integrity, merit and capability.

He said the new officers for the posts left vacant should have expertise relevant to the positions.

The selection of the new officers should benefit the police force and nation and not for the personal agenda of any individual.

“There should be no cliques in the police force.

“Those picked should also have a clean record and fulfil the criteria required for the job.

“They should not be swayed by the influence of politicians and place the law above all and be brave to make the right decision,” he said

Akhbar, who is also the Malaysian Association of Certified Fraud Examiners president said police top brass should be resolute in fighting and eradicating corruption in the force.

“The IGP must be whiter than white, not just clean but seen as clean.

“He should avoid politicking or attempts by external parties to exert influence on the role of the police. To gain public confidence, he must be fair to everyone and avoid selective investigations.

“He should be a visionary and brave,” Akhbar told theSun.

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig-Jen (R) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said following the exposure of power abuse and corruption by Abdul Hamid in his final days before retirement, there are concerns of meddling in the selection of police officers by the underworld and politicians.

“We are concerned about the exposure made by the former IGP. The selection of these new officers should be carried out in proper order by the Police Force Commission without interference from external forces.

“Only then will public confidence be regained,” he said.