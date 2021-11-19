Major Mohd Fareez in stable condition after surgery

BUTTERWORTH: Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot Major Mohd Fareez Omar who was injured in the Hawk 108 fighter jet crash at the Butterworth Air Base on Tuesday night, is reported to be in stable condition.

RMAF Headquarters, in a statement, said Mohd Fareez, 33, who suffered injuries to his spine had undergone surgery at about 7pm Wednesday at the Seberang Jaya Hospital here.

“Mohd Fareez successfully underwent the surgery without any complications, so far. He has regained consciousness and is in stable condition.

“He is now being observed by medical officers and will need to undergo follow-up treatments,” the statement read.

In the 10.07pm incident, RMAF pilot Capt Mohamad Affendi Bustamy, 31, was killed while Mohd Fareez was injured while the two were undergoing night flight training at the Butterworth Air Base in Penang.

Meanwhile, RMAF said it would ensure that Mohd Fareez’s medical treatment is managed in the best possible way.

It added that the Butterworth Air Base would coordinate the welfare matters of Mohd Fareez’s wife Siti Hajar Abdullah and their two children, aged three years and five months, respectively.

“The RMAF has established a board of inquiry to conduct a thorough investigation into the crash,” it said.

It also urged all quarters to refrain from making any speculations and pray for Mohd Fareez’s recovery.

