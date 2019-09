IPOH: Major Mohd Zahir Armaya who died during a shooting presentation at the launch of the Fifth Infantry Division in Lok Kawi, Sabah, yesterday, was buried at the Tambun Muslim Cemetery here today.

The overcast sky and drizzle following heavy rain early this morning mirrored the mood for his funeral at about 8.20am after final rites were performed at his mother-in-law’s home in Taman Perpaduan, Tambun.

The rites and subuh prayers were led by Religion Staff Officer of the Second Brigade Headquarters, Lt Col Titan Abd Wahap. Also present was Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal.

Earlier, Mohd Zahir’s remains arrived at about 5.45am from the Wardieburn Camp in Jalan Genting Klang, Setapak, and were received by family members, friends and neighbours who had been waiting since 3am.

Mohd Zahir, 36, a commando officer from the 11th Regiment Special Unit, died at 9.20am at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kota Kinabalu.

Mohd Zahir was assigned to the Sungai Udang Camp, Malacca and was from Kuala Lumpur. He was a father of five children aged between five months and nine years.

Ahmad Faizal said to him, Mohd Zahir was a hero.

“I will always remember his spirit. I pray that his soul is placed among the righteous,” he added.

Meanwhile, his father, veteran actor A.R. Badul said he was thankful to all parties.

“I am grateful to all my son’s family members, the armed forces who had worked hard to perform the funeral rites from yesterday until today.

“Also to the media which had produced good reports about my son, I appreciate all,” he said.

Mohd Zahir’s nephew, Mohammad Amirullah Nazmi also described him as a cheerful person who got along with everyone and gave priority to family.

“Even if he was busy, whenever there is a kenduri, he would come, and he was easy to like. He really was a good person and we will miss him,” said Mohammad Amirullah, 31. - Bernama