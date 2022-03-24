Major police ops on wildlife and contraband, RM10.6m in seizures made

KUALA LUMPUR: A major police operation against smugglers of contraband and wildlife since last month led to the seizure of over RM10.6 million worth of protected animals, cigarettes and liquor.

The operation between Feb 26 and Tuesday and carried out nationwide by the police internal security and public order department (KDN/KA) was also aimed at syndicates that smuggle controlled items such as petrol.

KDN/KA director Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali (pix) said in a joint raid between police and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks on March 9, a suspect dealing with protected animals was arrested in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

He said three marmosets and 70 birds of various kinds worth RM320,000 were seized from the suspect’s house and his shop nearby.

Hazani said in another raid in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, a woman was held for being in possession of two blue monkeys and three leopard cats worth RM240,000.

As for illegal cigarettes, he said over two million cigarettes worth more than RM3.6 million were seized from smuggling syndicates in separate raids in Selangor, namely at Puchong, Kajang, Klang and Temerloh, Pahang.

Three suspect were also arrested.

Hazani said on March 16, a Sri Lankan and a local man were arrested for possession of alcoholic drinks with unpaid taxes worth over RM465,000.

He said police seized about 12,000 litres of beer and liquor from the suspects.

“In the latest raid on Tuesday in Semporna, Sabah, a syndicate that smuggled out petrol was crippled with the arrest of seven male suspects,” Hazani said.

He said police recovered 60,200 litres of petrol, two tanker vessels, a tugboat and a tanker lorry, all worth RM5.5 million.

Police also impounded vehicles and other assets of members of the syndicates that were busted.

Hazani said between January and Tuesday, the police KDN/KA had conducted 16 raids nationwide and arrested 26 people for smuggling activities.

He said the seizures were worth over RM20 million.