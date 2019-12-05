Majority of Malaysian smokers want sale of e-cigarettes legalised

KUALA LUMPUR: Majority of Malaysian smokers (69%) say that they want to see legislation that would allow for the distribution and sale of nicotine e-cigarettes so that they can have a viable alternative to help them quit regular cigarettes.

At the same time, 66% of Malaysians believe that the government is not doing enough to help smokers quit. In fact, more than half of parents (55%), teachers (51%) and healthcare professionals (52%) polled agreed that the government should emulate the health ministries of countries like the United Kingdom and New Zealand that regulate the sale of nicotine e-cigarettes as a means to help smokers quit.

These revelations are from the Malaysian Perception of Smoking and Vaping Survey, a recent opinion poll conducted by market research company Green Zebras Sdn Bhd.

The poll also found that 58% of Malaysians surveyed believe that nicotine e-cigarettes should be taxed but at a level lower than that of regular cigarettes to encourage people to switch and quit smoking. This sentiment was equally reflected by both smokers and non-smokers alike.