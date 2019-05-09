Make public understand Pakatan Harapan’s style of government: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders need to be in touch with the people, especially those in rural areas.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said it is important that the people understand Pakatan Harapan’s style of governing.

While acknowledging that some election promises made by PH have not been fulfilled, he said communication is key to getting confidence from the people to allow the government time to deliver.

Mahathir urged PH leaders to step up and go to the ground to meet the people, especially the Malays in rural areas.

“If we don’t meet them, we can’t explain our policies and our efforts in implementing our policies,” he said at a special interview in conjunction with PH’s first anniversary in government today.

The coalition defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) at the 14th general election on May 9 last year – the first time that a sitting government had been replaced since Malaysia gained independence 60 years ago.

“Even as prime minister, I must also meet these people because they are my opinion makers,” said Mahathir, who revealed that he invited representatives of trade unions, non-governmental organisations and civil servants to meet him on a daily basis.

“I have to explain to them our way is to change the way we make money (and that is) not by giving money.”

“I don’t think I am worse than (US President Donald Trump) or the French or Spanish leaders. By comparison, I didn’t do badly (in leading PH).”

On the unfulfilled promises, Mahathir expressed hope that the people would understand that it is their money that would be used, if all these pledges were to be executed.

He pointed out that private companies would expect to make a profit when they embarked on road-building projects and the profit would come through the collection of toll.

“The people have to understand that the government still has to build more highways and maintain existing ones. We have to use the money from the taxes we collect.”

“To abolish tolls, the government will have to spend at least RM30 billion. So, the question is, do we use the RM30 billion for that, or for more important purposes?”

Mahathir also denied allegations that his administration was merely rebranding initiatives introduced by the previous government by making improvements.

“We are using the previous initiatives in a proper way. We have to do the same thing without corruption,” he said.

Mahathir pointed out that continuous efforts to rid the country of corruption was one of the achievements for which PH should be credited.

“Since PH came into power, I have not seen problems in administering the country. Today, people don’t complain about corruption involving PH Cabinet ministers,” he said.

On educating people who still believe it is acceptable to receive illicit income, Mahathir said that over time, the people will realise that one had to work to get paid.