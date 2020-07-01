Malacca Chief Minister launches new state slogan

MALACCA: The Malacca state government today launched a new slogan ‘Melakaku Maju Jaya Rakyat Bahagia Menggamit Dunia’ (MyMelaka Progresses, Prosperous People, Beckoning the World), in the effort to improve the delivery and service system for the people.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali (pix)said to ensure the success of the effort, civil servants in Malacca were urged to focus on the elements of 5K referring to komunikasi (communication), kolaborasi (collaboration), koordinasi (coordination), kopetensi (competency) and kongsi (share) information together.

He said the five aspects would become important factors in the key performance Index set to evaluate the achievement of all state government agencies.

“One of the 5K elements which is seen as crucial is the aspect of coordination especially between state government agencies to ensure services and assistance to the people are delivered quickly and the element should be improved from time to time.

“Two-way communication between agencies is important to avoid ‘communication breakdown’ and communication should involve all levels of a state government agency,” he told reporters after attending the Malacca Chief Minister’s Message Presentation, here today.

Sulaiman said the Malacca government is also introducing a new mission called Teras which encompasses the elements of technology, entrepreneurship, industrial and economic revolution, international and well-being.

He said the element of technology would be expanded through various smart initiatives to empower data in the state’s development agenda towards the objective of the state’s sustainability while through the element of entrepreneurship, the emphasis is on efforts to develop and support local residents’ economy to be more progressive.

Sulaiman said under the industrial and economic revolution, the state government would work towards making Malacca as investment destination based on the concept of agro-industry, biotechnology, Industry 4.0, digital industry and maritime service industry.

“For the element of international, we will enhance the tourism industry quality and uniqueness towards world standard while the element of well-being would stress on the state’s environment so that it is clean, beautiful, sustainable, safe, comfortable for better quality of life for the people,” he said.

He said the state government also outlined 17 sustainable development objectives as a guide to free the state of hardcore poor and hunger while improving health, prosperity, education, employment and economic development while conserving the sea and land of the state.

In another development, he said the 7,553 state government employees would be receiving a special assistance of RM500 each which would be paid at the end of July.

“The special assistance is given after taking into consideration the current financial position of state government and hope the aid would help lighten the burden of civil servants in Malacca especially in preparation to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha,” he said. - Bernama