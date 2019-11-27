Malacca collects RM76.17m in zakat this year

MALACCA: The zakat (tithe) collection in Malacca has increased 3.99 % to RM76.17 million, involving 42,993 zakat payers, from January until yesterday, compared to RM73.25 million received from 41,936 individuals, in the same period last year.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said of the total, zakat fitrah (personal tithe) recorded RM4.45 million in collection this year, an increase of 15.85% from RM3.84 million last year.

Adly, who is also the Malacca Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) chairman, said income zakat recorded the highest collection at RM44.78 million, a 4% increase compared to RM43.06 million last year.

“Meanwhile, zakat on livestock recorded the lowest amount at RM38,321.85, but it is still an increase by 42.03% compared to RM26,981 collected last year.

“Business zakat recorded the second highest collection at RM13.74 million compared to RM13.96 million last year, a drop of 1.61%,” he told reporters after the presentation of business tithe and the launch of ‘Jom Zakat’ programme here, last night.

At the event, a total of 10 agencies and companies in the state handed over their business tithe totalling more than RM1.27 million.

They are Bina Masyhur Sdn Bhd (RM318,335); Fazil Agency (RM300,199); QSR Brands (M) Sdn Bhd (RM156,882); Pembangunan Pertanian Malacca Sdn Bhd (RM150,000); Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn bhd (RM101,000); Perbadanan Kemajuan Negri Malacca (RM100,000); CIMB Islamic Bank Sdn Bhd (RM50,000); Malacca Sentral Sdn Bhd (RM35,000); MBSB Bank Berhad (RM33,770.58) and Hong Leong MSIG Takaful Bhd (RM30,000).

Adly, who is also the state Finance, Land, Economic Planning and Religious Affairs Committee chairman, said the zakat on savings has recorded 7.3% increase to RM11.83 million this year followed by gold and silver (RM650,574.44), shares (RM611,804.39) and agriculture (RM62,650).

He said the increase was due to the heightened level of awareness of zakat payers as well as improvement of the payment method via online platform, izakat.com, which was introduced early this year.

Meanwhile, Zakat Malacca chief executive officer Abdul Halim Ismail said through izakat.com, Muslims could make zakat payment through the salary deduction, expected to be implemented the latest by December.

He also said with the introduction of the i-kendiri and i-majikan, the latest by January next year, as part of its online services, it would encourage more Muslims to fulfil their religious obligations. — Bernama